The Cronulla Sharks NRLW have extended the contract of one of their most impressive forwards to a new two-year deal.

The Sharks have confirmed that prop Ellie Johnston will remain at the club until the end of the 2026 NRLW season

In the club's maiden campaign last season, Johnston became the team's top try-scorer, crossing the line for six four-pointers.

Her incredible season also saw her named as the NSW Sky Blues 18th player in the Women's State of Origin and will be looking to cement a spot in the representative team this year.

"I'm really excited. I love the girls and the area," Johnston said after re-signing with the Sharks.

"I'm not a Sydney girl, so the Shire really feels like a second home to me. That was a massive tick in the box for me to come back and sign for a few more years.

"I love Tony as a coach and I felt like he helped me play really well last year. That was a big factor in re-signing. He's opened up a lot of opportunities for me."

During last season, Johnston managed 123 running metres per game and had an impressive tackle efficiency rate of 98.3%.

An incredible multi-talented athlete, she has previously represented the U17s Australia team in indoor netball and was chosen to represent NSW Country at the Women's National Championships in 2019.

She has also had stints with the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW and Parramatta Eels NRLW.

"Ellie is an important re-signing for us as we solidify our squad for the future," coach Tony Herman said.

"She has built a cult following here in the Shire on the back of highlights like a runaway try against the Raiders and a 20-metre spiral pass to set up a try against the Eels.

"We are delighted to have her as a key part of our team."