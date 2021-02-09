Cronulla have announced they will play St George Illawarra in what is being labeled an ’emerging player trial’ match, which will only consist of players who played less than 12 games last season.

The match will be staged as the first pre-season bouts for either clubs in what will see a strong mix of exciting young talent and experienced names in preparations for the 2021 season.

The trial game will take place at PointsBet Stadium this Friday at 5:30pm, which will stand as a curtain-raiser for a Tarsha Gale girls match between the Sharks and Bulldogs at 7:30pm.

Cronulla have announced their 19-man squad to face the Dragons, including three U-19’s SG Ball players.

We're hosting the Dragons on Friday night in an ‘Emerging Player trial’. See who's set to get a run!#UpUp — Cronulla Sharks (@Cronulla_Sharks) February 9, 2021

Cronulla Team List:

1. Luke Metcalf

2. Nene MacDonald

3. Mawene Hiroti

4. Kayleb Milne

5. Kayal Iro

6. Jack Williams

7. Braydon Trindall

8. Franklin Pele

9. Kyle Paterson

10. Daniel Vasquez

11. Teig Wilton

12. Josh Carr

13. Billy Magoulias

14. Monty Raper

15. Tom Hazleton

16. Jack Martin

17. Kade Dykes

18. Ryan Rivett

19. Jordan Samrani