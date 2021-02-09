Cronulla have announced they will play St George Illawarra in what is being labeled an ’emerging player trial’ match, which will only consist of players who played less than 12 games last season.
The match will be staged as the first pre-season bouts for either clubs in what will see a strong mix of exciting young talent and experienced names in preparations for the 2021 season.
The trial game will take place at PointsBet Stadium this Friday at 5:30pm, which will stand as a curtain-raiser for a Tarsha Gale girls match between the Sharks and Bulldogs at 7:30pm.
Cronulla have announced their 19-man squad to face the Dragons, including three U-19’s SG Ball players.
We're hosting the Dragons on Friday night in an ‘Emerging Player trial’. See who's set to get a run!#UpUp
— Cronulla Sharks (@Cronulla_Sharks) February 9, 2021
Cronulla Team List:
1. Luke Metcalf
2. Nene MacDonald
3. Mawene Hiroti
4. Kayleb Milne
5. Kayal Iro
6. Jack Williams
7. Braydon Trindall
8. Franklin Pele
9. Kyle Paterson
10. Daniel Vasquez
11. Teig Wilton
12. Josh Carr
13. Billy Magoulias
14. Monty Raper
15. Tom Hazleton
16. Jack Martin
17. Kade Dykes
18. Ryan Rivett
19. Jordan Samrani