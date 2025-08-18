The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed a full ACL rupture for middle forward Cameron McInnes.

The State of Origin experienced lock is one of Cronulla's most important players, but now faces a period of between nine and 12 months on the sideline to recover from the injury, sustained on Saturday afternoon's heavy win over the Gold Coast Titans.

Given it is already mid-August, McInnes is now unlikely to be fit for the start of next season, with the best-case estimates likely to have him available in mid-May.

That will see him miss at least the first 10 rounds of the 2026 season, with any delay in recovery, which is common in instances like these, causing him to miss as much as the majority of next season.

McInnes, who previously ruptured an ACL at the St George Illawarra Dragons, missed the entire 2021 season due to the injury.

This blow is enormous for Cronulla. A forward pack leader who plays big minutes and leads the way in defence, McInnes will now need to be replaced at the most important time of the regular season, with Jesse Colquhoun potentially shaping as his most likely replacement for the run home.

McInnes is also going into a contract year, out of his deal with Cronulla at the end of 2026. He has already been linked with rival clubs.

Cronulla have the bye this weekend, then clash with the Newcastle Knights and Canterbury Bulldogs over the final two weeks of the season.

While other results over the weekend mean they are almost locked into the finals, the black, white and blue could still need to win one of their final two to qualify for the top eight.