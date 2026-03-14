Jesse Ramien is one of 13 Sharks players with their contracts expiring at the end of the year, and despite him eyeing off other clubs, coach Craig Fitzgibbon is keen to keep the centre at the club. \n\nThe 28-year-old Indigenous All-Star has built a reputation for his elite running game and commanding defence, making him a key figure in the Sharks lineup.\n\nEarlier this week, Ramien was reportedly spotted with Todd Payten, coach of the North Queensland Cowboys, exploring his options outside of the Shire.\n\nIn response to the meeting, Fitzgibbon expressed understanding of Ramien's situation.\n\n“We've addressed it," he said.\n\n"We've been really clear, and he's well within his rights to do that.\n\n“He's off-contract, and that's what he should be doing to secure his future.\n\n“It's not new, and it's not anything that is shocking to us.\n\n“That's the position we're in at the moment. It's reality, it's not a story for us.”\n\nDespite interest from other clubs, Fitzgibbon stressed that the Sharks are not giving up on Ramien.\n\n“We're not ruling out having Jesse here either,” he said.\n\n“We know one thing, Jesse Ramien is a Shark right now, and he wants to be a Shark this year and going forward he wants to stay, and we're looking at keeping him if we can.\n\n“We have to hold off the opposition, but that's how it works.”