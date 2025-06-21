The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly offered Toby Sexton to the Wests Tigers in a reversal of the Lachlan Galvin mid-season club switch.

Galvin recently put his future to bed by signing a long-term deal with the Bulldogs after being released mid-season by the Tigers.

That came after the Tigers had originally said they were going to hold Galvin until the end of his deal in 2026.

With that not happening though, Galvin has landed at Belmore and there are plenty of questions about the playing group head coach Cameron Ciraldo will take forward with him.

One of the players on the outer appears to be halfback Toby Sexton.

The former Titan will feel hard-done by given he has been the halfback in a team currently sitting at the top of the table, but off-contract at the end of the year, and with repeated requests for an extension knocked back by director of football Phil Gould, it appears he will leave the Bulldogs at the end of 2025, if not sooner.

News Corp are reporting Sexton has been actively offered to the Wests Tigers in recent weeks as a potential Galvin replacement, while the Gold Coast Titans - Sexton's former club who are struggling in the number seven department this year - are also interested.

Sexton moving to a new club would need to happen in the next week and a half - prior to the June 30 player movement deadline - if it does this year.

Otherwise, he could be on the move at the end of the year.

It's believed the Tigers, who could also shake hooker Tallyn da Silva before June 30, aren't interested in the signature of Sexton.

They will use Latu Fainu and Jarome Luai as their first-choice halves through to the end of the year, and Sexton moving to Concord for any length of time could cause Fainu, who is one of the game's most talented youngsters, to abandon the club and look for options elsewhere.

He has been playing off the bench since returning from injury, but head coach Benji Marshall confirmed after the loss to the Canberra Raiders on Friday that he will likely shuffle into the halves in the coming weeks, relegating Heath Mason - usually a fullback - out of the side.