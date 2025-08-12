Newcastle Knights five-eighth Tyson Gamble may have played his last game for the club after suffering what has been described as 'several facial fractures' in a NSW Cup game over the weekend.

The half, who has had a horror run with injury in 2025, was playing reserve grade after being dropped by coach Adam O'Brien for the Knights' horror show loss against the Penrith Panthers on Friday evening. Jake Arthur took his spot.

Gamble played out the game after suffering the injuries in the 55th minute, but will now be unable to play again in 2025, per a Newcastle Herald report.

While it's unclear the exact recovery time or the extent of the fractures, it's clear that Gamble's season is over, with the Knights only having four rounds to go in the NRL and three in the NSW Cup.

Both sides will miss the finals.

Gamble's season has been a tumultuous one, missing the start of the campaign with a back injury before returning and breaking his nose.

He has played just six NRL games and only seven NSW Cup games beyond that, and Saturday's clash with the Sea Eagles at Brookvale could have been his last for the Knights in general.

The publication reports that Gamble has been given permission to exit the Hunter at the end of the year.

He is contracted for next season, but the Knights' priorities clearly lie elsewhere as they prepare to welcome Dylan Brown to the club on a mega ten-year deal.

It's likely that Brown will be joined by youngster Fletcher Sharpe - also currently out for the season after a horrific injury sustained in Perth - in the halves next year, while the Knights will also still have Jack Cogger and utility Phoenix Crossland as options to play in the halves.

The Knights have been on an aggressive clean-out in recent times as they attempted to restore balance to their roster and salary cap.

Daniel Saifiti was released before the season started, while all of Jayden Brailey, Paul Bryan, Brock Greacen, Riley Jones, Jye Linnane, Kai Pearce-Paul, Will Pryce and Sebastian Su'a have left, or will leave at the end of 2025.

Jackson Hastings, Adam Elliott and Jack Hetherington have also all been tapped on the shoulder, while the club will see Leo Thompson depart to the Canterbury Bulldogs for next season despite fighting to retain his services.

The new-look Knights brigade, led by Brown, will also feature Peter Hola, Asu Kepaoa and Pasami Saulo, with more signings likely.