One of the most exciting players out of the Toowoomba Rugby League competition has reportedly attracted the interest of several NRL clubs.

Born in New Zealand, the 105kg centre Joseph Vite has been a player to watch in the rugby league code since switching codes from rugby union two seasons ago.

According to Wide World of Sports, Vite has caught the attention of several NRL clubs and their scouts as he looks to secure a contract in the competition.

This comes after he was recently named the Toowoomba Rugby League (TRL) Representative Player of the Year, named the MVP for the TRL Finals and earned selection into the Queensland Country team.