Josh Schuster's agent has denied reports all 16 rival NRL clubs expressed no interest in his client.

It was reported on Friday that Schuster's management had asked all 16 NRL clubs he is not currently with whether there was any interest in signing his client, only to be met by no interest.

But Mario Tartak has told The Sydney Morning Herald that the report is wrong and that clubs have expressed interest in both Schuster as a player, and Schuster's welfare after a horror few weeks off the field for the second-rower, who was due to switch back into the forward pack after an ill-fated experiment to play him at five-eighth last year.

“Currently, Josh is on leave for two weeks for personal reasons and it's paramount that his welfare comes first,” Tartak told the publication.

“The amount of support shown from the NRL community has been overwhelming. Several clubs have shown interest, although we will assess and take our time in making any decision.”

While it's unclear which clubs they are, it almost seems certain Schuster has played his last game as a Sea Eagle.

Currently on two weeks of personal leave in an attempt to confirm his future, the playmaker who once captained the New South Wales under-18 team from the second-row hasn't played an NRL game this year.

Despite Manly suggesting he was as fit as he had ever been at the end of the pre-season where he suffered a broken hand and chicken pox, Schuster missed the first few weeks before returning through the NSW Cup.

The forward said he understood he was at an important stage of his career and was disappointed with how things worked at the Sea Eagles.

“I know I'm at a really important stage of my career – I don't want to waste my talent. I'm disappointed that things are not working out at Manly because I was really hoping to make it here," he told the publication.

“Right now I have to admit my mind is on lots of other things. I need time and space to get it right. I know I will with the support of my family and friends ... and I really have the desire to make it back, get to the top and stay there for a long time.”

As recently as a fortnight ago, Anthony Seibold was still suggesting he wanted to see Schuster back in first-grade, but would give him more weeks in the NSW Cup.

Those plans now look to be all but eradicated, with the Sea Eagles moving to Ben Trbojevic to partner Haumole Olakau'atu in the second-row, although he suffered an injury on Saturday afternoon during a tough draw with the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland.