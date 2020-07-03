A number of NRL clubs are keen on signing recently sacked Canterbury Bulldogs backrower Corey Harawira-Naera should he be allowed to get back on an NRL field in 2020, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Clubs are allowed to register players until August 3rd, meaning if Harawira-Naera is able to get back onto the field by then, plenty of NRL clubs will be keen to get their hands on him.

With the off-field actions in pre-season being in the spotlight, Harawira-Naera and also former teammate Jayden Okunbor had their contracts deregistered by the club.

The Bulldogs in the end opted to go for the tough stance in deregistering their contracts, but others, including the NRL’s chief gender adviser Catharine Lumby, believe the alleged behaviour by both players may not have been as bad.

“They have done nothing criminal as far as we know”, Lumby said at the time.

Harawira-Naera will likely have his hearing at some point in the near future, where he will learn his fate from his alleged off-field actions that will determine if he will be able to play NRL again.