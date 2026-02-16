With the NRL announcing changes in the formatting of eligibility for State of Origin, the door has been left opened for many international stars to dominate the inter-state arena.
Players who have represented Tier 1 nations (Australia, New Zealand, and England), are no longer blocked from playing State of Origin, and if you fall under the following guidelines, they are eligible to play:
- The player was born in New South Wales or Queensland; or
- The player resided in New South Wales or Queensland prior to their 13th birthday; or
- The player's father played State of Origin.
In what is a huge boost in seeing the best possible players in the Origin landscape, it opens up discussion on who is gonna be knocking on the door for selection.
Here are some of the players expected to enter the Origin arena this year.
Addin Fonua-Blake
The destructive middle forward for the Sharks headlines the talent who are expected to come into NSW selection conversations.
A player with aggression, late footwork and a monster motor is a nightmare for opposition forwards. With Fonua-Blake representing the Kiwis (Tier 1) once in 2017, it ruled him out of Origin contention until now.
It is scary prospect for the Queensland oppostion, the potential of having Payne Haas and Addin Fonua-Blake as the starting front row duo is alarming. He will thrive in the colosseum-like environment that Origin carries.
Isn’t Nikora Qld eligible if at all?
Fonua-Blake and Brimson are the 2. Maybe Nikora if hes qld but hes not going in over Crichton, Martin, Young, Haumole, Preston probably even Lucas. McLean us interesting for the future but wint be picked over Latrell, Crichton, Staggs, Turbo and Best. Radley wont come close behind all the back rowers from earlier throw in guys like
Murray and Yeo and Keaon. JMK more chance than others but still behind Robson and Brailey and Taumalolo wont play, it would take a drastic improvement on his for to even get close. He’s still a solid veteran but he wont make origin now. 5 years ago would of been first picked.