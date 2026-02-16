With the NRL announcing changes in the formatting of eligibility for State of Origin, the door has been left opened for many international stars to dominate the inter-state arena.

Players who have represented Tier 1 nations (Australia, New Zealand, and England), are no longer blocked from playing State of Origin, and if you fall under the following guidelines, they are eligible to play:

The player was born in New South Wales or Queensland; or

The player resided in New South Wales or Queensland prior to their 13th birthday; or

The player's father played State of Origin.

In what is a huge boost in seeing the best possible players in the Origin landscape, it opens up discussion on who is gonna be knocking on the door for selection.

Here are some of the players expected to enter the Origin arena this year.