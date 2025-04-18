The Manly Sea Eagles have been rocked by yet more injuries after their loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons on Thursday evening at home.

Jake Trbojevic was out of the game in the first ten minutes with a Category 1 concussion and will miss next weekend's game against the Penrith Panthers, while Nathan Brown hurt his shoulder, Ethan Bullemor his knee, and Tommy Talau his lower leg.

Coach Anthony Seibold admitted post game that his side was 'a little bit beaten up' after the game, but was hopeful some of the quartet would be available next week, although there is no way for Trbojevic to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

In further bad news for Manly, it has been revealed hooker Lachlan Croker will need at least another month on the sidelines.

"Croks won't [be available next week]. He had a clean out of his knee again during the week so he will be about a month. It's unfortunate because he is a very valuable member," Seibold said.

The hooker is yet to play a game this year, missing the start of the campaign with a knee injury that has refused to heal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manly were originally confident of Croker being fit for Thursday's game against the Dragons, but he wasn't named on Tuesday, and will be missing from the team sheet for some time to come.

It's a horror blow for the men from the Northern Beaches given Croker's role in the side, and the fact they have now lost three games on the hop.

After a positive start and seemingly burying the Daly Cherry-Evans exit news with a win over Parramatta, Manly have gone on to lose to the Melbourne Storm, Cronulla Sharks and now the Dragons to sit with a three and four record from seven games.

In slightly better news, Seibold suggested Tom Trbojevic is a good chance to play Penrith next weekend, and is hoping others will also return.

"Hopefully Josh Aloiai will be back, Corey Waddell will come back from suspension, but we are a bit beaten up at the moment," the coach said.

"Turbo is a chance. He has done two runs and I think he has another run on Saturday morning. He is a good chance I think."

After a horror run of three games in 11 days, Manly now have a nine-day turnaround before clashing with the Penrith Panthers next Saturday, then follow that up with the bye during Magic Round.