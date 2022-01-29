Five-club hooker James Segeyaro appears to have found another home after announcing on social media that he had been offered a contract.

The 31-year-old has not played first-grade football since September 15, 2019, after a drink driving charge saw his tenure with Brisbane end.

Segeyaro was also barred from playing any form of professional rugby league after the NRL's Anti-Doping Tribunal handed the rake with a 20-month suspension in February 2021

Given this ban was backdated, clubs have been able to offer the Papua New Guinean international a deal since June 2 of last year. However, none had previously been forthcoming.

While it is not yet certain where the ex-Cowboy, Panther, Rhino, Shark and Bronco will be playing this season, and at what level, an overjoyed Segeyaro suggested via his personal Instagram account that he was back in the game.

"Got a call from my manager saying I got a contract," he said with a clenched fist.

With 171-games of experience collected right across the globe, Segeyaro has the ability to add benefit to sides of almost every calibre.

Still, with the Goroka-born hooker synonymous with off-field strife across the years, it is not yet known whether any of the NRL's 16-clubs have contacted Segeyaro's management or not.

Neither Segeyaro nor his management have made any further comment.