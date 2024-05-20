A second NRL team has reportedly entered the race to poach hooker Jeremy Marshall-King away from The Dolphins.

Since arriving in Wollongong, Shane Flanagan has yet to recruit a marquee star player and will look to do so soon.

Previously linked to Jarome Luai, Sunia Turuva, Tom Dearden, Addin Fonua-Blake, and David Fifita, among others, they have unfortunately fallen short in their recruitment.

The Dragons have 13 players off-contract at the end of the 2024 season and are said to have around $2 million in salary cap space for the 2025 NRL season.

This could end up being more depending on if they decide whether or not to offer contracts to the players off-contract, which is headlined by Tyrell Sloan, Jack Bird and Jack De Belin.

While it was understood that the Rabbitohs have shown an interest in Jeremy Marshall-King, The Daily Telegraph has since reported that the St George Illawarra Dragons are also reportedly chasing his services.

Regarded as one of the club's best players, hooker Jeremy Marshall-King has been a revelation in The Dolphins jersey which saw him on track to wear the New Zealand Kiwis No.9 jumper in last year's Pacific Championships before succumbing to injury.

However, as two clubs chase his services for the future, The Dolphins have previously shown an interest in attempting to lock him down to a long-term contract.

The Daily Telegraph previously reported that The Dolphins are attempting to lock Marshall-King down to a long-term contract that will also include a substantial contract upgrade - more than the $600,000-a-season contract he is currently on.

Only a few games into last season, the club confirmed they had extended his contract until the end of the 2025 NRL season.

This means he is unable to negotiate with rivals until November 1 later this year for the 2026 NRL season.

"It has been a great move for my family and we have enjoyed ourselves immensely up here," said Marshall-King at the time of his re-signing.

"I want to thank the Dolphins' fans and the local community for how they have welcomed us."

"I am really excited about what is ahead for the future of the Dolphins and I want to be part of it."