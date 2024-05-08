After a courageous victory against the North Queensland Cowboys last Saturday, The Dolphins are reportedly trying to lock down a key spine member to a long-term contract.

Regarded as one of the club's best players, hooker Jeremy Marshall-King has been a revelation in The Dolphins jersey which saw him on track to wear the New Zealand Kiwis No.9 jumper in last year's Pacific Championships before succumbing to injury.

With Wayne Bennet departing the club and Kristian Woolf taking over the coaching reins, the ex-Super League coach will look to the hooker to lead the team's forward pack and be a vocal leader on the field.

Marshall-King - the younger brother of Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall - has appeared in 123 first-grade games, with 23 of them being for The Dolphins, and made two Test appearances for New Zealand.

The Daily Telegraph reports that The Dolphins are attempting to lock Marshall-King down to a long-term contract that will also include a substantial contract upgrade.

After joining the team from the Canterbury Bulldogs on a contract worth $300,000 per season, he is now earning $600,000 a season after re-signing with the club last season.

Only a few games into last season, the club confirmed they had extended his contract until the end of the 2025 NRL season.

"It has been a great move for my family and we have enjoyed ourselves immensely up here," said Marshall-King at the time of his re-signing.

"I want to thank the Dolphins' fans and the local community for how they have welcomed us."

"I am really excited about what is ahead for the future of the Dolphins and I want to be part of it."