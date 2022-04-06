Manly has lost a second key administrator in the space of a calendar week following the news that club chief operating officer Paul Murray has pulled the pin on his tenure at Brookvale.

The suit's opt out comes in the wake of the Sea Eagles losing the services of former CEO Steven Humphreys last Friday, who moved on from his post after his precarious financial situation was brought to light.

According to reports from The Daily Telegraph, Murray's choice to move on from the northern beaches franchise was made due to his desire to return home to Ireland.

Said report has suggested that the pair's exits from 4 Pines Park are completely unrelated.

Speaking in the wake of the Irishman's, Sea Eagles chairman and co-owner Scott Penn spoke on the club's current front office scramble.

“Paul resigned as he is heading back to Ireland with his family. They (Murray and Humphreys’ resignations) are totally unrelated,” Penn said.

“The club is in great shape and everyone is moving into the Centre of Excellence today and we are super excited about the future.”

Still, the powerbroker had to concede that the hits had taken a toll.

“We definitely weren’t expecting to be here but we are. We will start conducting a search over the coming weeks. We just have to move forward and keep the foot down,” Penn added.

While Murray's interim replacement has been appointed to fulfill the role of COO and will commence on July 1, Humphrey's successor is yet to be located.

However, Penn was unwilling to divulge the identity of Murray's substitution.

“It is a bit premature but he is a great candidate," he said of Manly's new man.

It is far too much of a stretch to label Manly as a club in turmoil given their 2-2 record and the recent opening of the multi-million dollar Bob Fulton Stand, the dual vacations of posts and compounding loss of Tom Trbojevic on-field are sure to have shaken some foundations.

The Brookvale boys will look to bounce off their even ledger when they face Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium to kick-off Round 5 on Thursday night.