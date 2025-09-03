One of seven players at the Manly Sea Eagles who are uncontracted heading into next season, Dean Matterson has decided to depart the club for a change of scenery.

The younger brother of Ryan Matterson, Dean, has decided to follow in his footsteps and leave the NRL to sign with Albi Rugby League for the 2025-26 season, who compete in the Super XIII competition in France, previously known as the Elite One Championship.

Starting his career as a five-eighth before transitioning into the back-row, Matterson appeared in first-grade on seven occasions but hasn't played a single match in the NRL over the past two seasons.

Primarily playing in the NSW Cup, the 27-year-old scored three tries, averaged 77 running meters per game and made 279 total tackles during this year's campaign in reserve-grade for the Sea Eagles.

"A bolt from the blue for Albi Rugby League!" a statement from the club translated from French read.

"We are proud to announce the arrival of Dean Matterson, a player from the prestigious NRL, who joins the Tigers with a very high-level background and an already well-established reputation.

"Versatile, capable of playing in the second row, the third row, but also at fly-half, Dean is that rare type of player who can turn a match with a single play... or take control of the game when his team needs it.

"A well-rounded, powerful, and intelligent player, who will strengthen our Super XIII and write a new page in the club's history."