Manly second-rower Haumole Olakau’atu has re-signed on a long-term deal.

The Sea Eagles confirmed Olakau’atu’s extension on Friday morning, tying him to the club until the end of the 2024 season.

The 22-year old has played seven NRL matches, including five in 2020, since making his first-grade debut in the 2019 finals series.

He is hoping to solidify first-grade spot in Des Hasler’s team in 2021.

“I’m really excited to extend my contract here at Manly. This Club means everything to me and I look forward to further developing my game under Coach Des Hasler,” Olakau’atu told the club website.

“I just want to play some really consistent football and try to secure a regular spot in the team.”

Olakau’atu is currently sidelined from an elbow injury suffered while playing NSW Cup for Blacktown against North Sydney.

He is expected to be out for the next six weeks.