Formal applications are not yet open to NRL clubs for spots on the plane to Las Vegas yet, but it's believed six clubs will show considerable interest in making the trip halfway around the planet.

Among them will be the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters according to The Sydney Morning Herald, who took out wins in the double-header over the weekend to launch the NRL season in historic circumstances in front of around 40,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium.

RELATED: Why Vegas games can't be judged yet

As it stands, the Sea Eagles and Roosters may be denied heading back to the USA.

The NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission have both previously expressed desire for all 17 - and possible expansion teams - to have a chance in Las Vegas over the five-year window of games being played there.

Peter V'Landys, chairman of the commission, said on Fox Sports after the double-header that they may yet expand the games to a triple-header next year which could favour the Roosters and Sea Eagles in their bid to return to the States.

Manly chairman Scott Penn told The Sydney Morning Herald that he wants to see the NRL scrap plans to give all 17 teams a go and instead to have Manly back in each installment.

“Absolutely. We put our hand up at the very beginning with a submission and we said, ‘we're in this for the five years'. This is a commitment we not only believe in, but we want to make it our own," Sea Eagles chairman Scott Penn told the publication.

“We've laid the foundations, so it would be disappointing not to take it to the next level. We've already invested in the concept by being a home team. I'd like to see us both [Sea Eagles and Roosters] rewarded - and we both won. We're both looking at it as a long-term play.”

It's understood some suggestions have been made in NRL circles that winning clubs should have the right to return.

News Corp are reporting that among the teams opting out of heading back to Las Vegas will be the losers from the first trip, the Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Meanwhile, the Herald report that the Penrith Panthers, who will be without their home ground in 2025, and the Melbourne Storm, a long-term picture of success who will potentially enter life after Craig Bellamy in 2024, will be among the frontrunners to be on the plane.

The Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors are the other teams to have expressed early interest.