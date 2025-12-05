More than half of the Manly Sea Eagles' likely run on side for the 2026 campaign will be considered part of the club's leadership group

Coach Anthony Seibold unveiled his leadership team on Friday, with previously confirmed captain Tom Trbojevic - who is taking over from Daly Cherry-Evans - to be joined by a host of experienced names.

Jake Trbojevic and Haumole Olakau'atu will continue as club vice-captains, while Luke Brooks, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Jamal Fogarty - who joined during the off-season from the Canberra Raiders - are also included.

Maybe more intriguingly, Reuben Garrick, who has already confirmed he will leave the club at the end of 2026 to join the Sydney Roosters, is also part of the club's leaders.

All up, the seven have played 1240 NRL games between them, and Seibold said there were plenty of reasons the seven players had been selected as leaders.

“They all have a wealth of experience, but it's more than that,” said Seibold.

"They all live by their actions, day in day out.

“Certain positions, like Turbo at fullback and Jamal at halfback, need to lead through their voice as well and they both have the capacity and ability to do that.”

Captain Trbojevic - who was announced a number of weeks ago - will skipper his first game for the club against the Canberra Raiders at home on March 7.

Manly have also confirmed their players will break for Christmas on December 20.