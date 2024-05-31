The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly launched a formal investigation into the Gold Coast Titans following Des Hasler's contentious departure from the club.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Sea Eagles have subpoenaed the Titans to provide phone records, emails and text messages related to their interactions with Hasler.

Manly officials are keen to determine whether Titans executives were aware of Hasler's plans to initiate legal proceedings against the Sea Eagles. Additionally, they seek clarification on whether any communication occurred between Hasler and the Titans while he was still in charge at Brookvale.

Hasler's contract with the Sea Eagles was terminated on October 13, 2022 after a turbulent season filled with speculation about his position. His subsequent three-year contract with the Titans, announced in June 2023, took the rugby league world by surprise.

Following his dismissal, Hasler initiated legal action against Manly, with the civil matter scheduled for another hearing in the NSW Supreme Court on June 7. The Sea Eagles had offered Hasler a $565,000 payout following his termination, but he is disputing this severance package and is seeking a seven-figure settlement.

Mediation talks between Hasler and Manly have reportedly taken place but have failed to reach agreement, with the rainbow jersey saga being a significant point of contention.

Hasler, who coached the Sea Eagles to premiership victories in 2008 and 2011 before leaving for the Bulldogs and returning to Manly in 2019, had several clauses in his contract. An extension clause was triggered due to a finals appearance in 2021, securing his position until the end of the 2023 season.

Hasler was set to earn $720,000 in 2023 and 2024, along with a $200,000 ambassador role payment to a business he owned with his wife. However, another clause allowed Manly to terminate his contract and provide a lump sum payment if the team failed to reach the finals in 2022. This payment was reportedly equal to six months of his contract, in addition to the ambassador payment.