Off-contract at the end of the season, Manly Sea Eagles forward Jazz Tevaga has agreed to join a new team for the 2026 season, which will see him leave the Northern Beaches.

Currently sitting near the middle of the NRL ladder, the Sea Eagles have failed to live up to expectations this season and have made several changes to their team over the past few weeks, such as moving Tom Trbojevic from fullback to the centres.

Unlikely to compete for a premiership if they continue the way they are playing at the moment, they have already begun to rebuild their roster for next season by bringing in Jamal Fogarty from the Canberra Raiders to replace the departing Daly Cherry-Evans.

Shifting their attention to the rest of their roster, they currently have 12 other players who are off-contract at the end of the season.

One of these players is forward utility Jazz Tevaga. However, his tenure at the Sea Eagles has come to a close for 2026.

A veteran of the NRL, Tevaga will move overseas to the United Kingdom next season after agreeing to a deal to join Wakefield Trinity in the Super League on a two-year contract until the end of 2027.

“I'm really excited to be joining Wakefield Trinity and to take this next step in my career," Tevaga said.

"The club has a strong vision for the future and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it. I can't wait to get over there & get stuck in with the brothers”

The move to Wakefield comes after he attracted the attention of multiple NRL teams, and CEO Tony Mestov confirmed at the start of the month that the Sea Eagles were attempting to retain his services.

After nine seasons with the New Zealand Warriors, Tevaga was handed a lifeline by the Sea Eagles for this season and has gone on to feature in 14 matches for the club.

Used in various positions within the forward pack, he has added stability to the field and leadership off the field due to his extensive years of playing experience.

Joining Brisbane Broncos hooker Tyson Smoothy as Wakefield's second overseas signing for 2026, he is also a seven-time Samoan international and played for the Junior Kiwis at the beginning of his playing career.

“We are delighted to capture Jazz for the next 2 years," Wakefield coach Darryl Powell said.

"He is a high quality high energy player who will add to our quality pack as we move into our second season in Super League.

"Everyone we have spoken to has been glowing about how tough and how much of a leader Jazz is.

"I look forward to working with a genuine NRL player in his prime”