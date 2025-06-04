The Manly Sea Eagles have opened contract negotiations with two forwards in an attempt to retain them beyond this season as they continue to build their roster for the 2026 NRL season.

Currently sitting 7th on the NRL ladder, the Sea Eagles have 12 vacant spots left on their Top 30 roster for next season and will enter a new chapter in their history as Daly Cherry-Evans will depart in less than nine months.

With several players off-contract at the end of the season, the club is set to face several tough decisions in the coming months as it looks to stay under the salary cap while also building a competitive roster to put it in premiership contention.

Following reports that Ethan Bullemor is poised to re-sign and the futures of Jake and Tom Trbojevic remain clouded in uncertainty, the Sea Eagles are now looking to re-sign two more players.

Speaking with AAP, Manly Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov confirmed that the club had begun contract talks with off-contract forward duo Jazz Tevaga and Siosiua Taukeiaho to retain them at the club.

"We've started discussions with Jazz and Siua. Siua came for a year, had a few injuries, but his leg speed has been great, and Jazz is a tough bugger," Mestov told AAP.

"Siua and Jazz have probably been two of our best forwards this year. They've added to the culture of what we're trying to do, being tough and relentless.

"We've started discussions, just started with both, with a view to keeping them next year and extending them."

A former premiership winner with the Sydney Roosters, Taukeiaho has made ten appearances for the club this season since arriving from the Super League and has been a key piece of their forward pack in the middle of the field.

On the other hand, Tevaga has made 12 appearances transitioning between the hooker and lock positions after being handed a lifeline by the club having previously spent time with the New Zealand Warriors.

During these showings, he has made six tackle busts, 380 tackles (92.7 per cent tackle efficiency) and 812 running metres, averaging 67 per match.

"I'd prefer to stay. We came over here for an opportunity. I feel like I've lived up to the transaction. Hopefully we can get something across the line," Tevaga said ahead of this week's match against the Newcastle Knights via AAP.

"I'm no Isaah Yeo or anything, but I feel like it's working well (at lock) and giving me a good balance."