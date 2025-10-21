The Manly Sea Eagles have finally confirmed the signing of Kobe Hetherington on a long-term contract.\n\nThe Broncos forward, who played in the 2025 decider through injury, will now join the Sea Eagles for the next four years, ensuring he heads to the Northern Beaches until at least the end of 2029.\n\nHetherington's deal makes him one of the longest contracted players at the club, with the 26-year-old now viewed as a major part of the outfit's future, with Anthony Seibold desperate to turn results around in 2026.\n\nHetherington, who played all 27 games for the Broncos in 2025, is now 105 games into his career and has developed into a strong middle third option after he started his career as a dummy half.\n\nSeibold has coached Hetherington previously and said he would bring plenty to the Sea Eagles.\n\n"Kobe is a player I know well having coached him previously," Seibold said in a club statement confirming the news.\n\n"He's a tough country-bred kid who has played over 100 NRL games and has won a premiership.\n\n"He displays all the defensive qualities we value in a player and has a tough edge to his game. He trains hard and is of great character.\n\n"He's taken his game to a high level of consistency after transitioning from hooker to middle forward.\n\n"Kobe's work rate will complement the power players in our pack like Haumole, Taniela and Bully."\n\nHetherington's move to Sydney will see him potentially go past 200 NRL games during his time with the outfit, and he should slot straight into the best 17 for 2025.\n\nHe said he was looking forward to the move.\n\n"This is a really exciting move for me and my partner, and we can't wait to get settled on the Northern Beaches," he said.\n\n"Manly has such a rich and successful history and I'm thrilled to be joining such a great club.\n\n"I look forward to meeting my new teammates when I arrive for pre-season training in December."