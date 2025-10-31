Departing Manly Sea Eagles outside back is reportedly set to find an NRL lifeline at the Sydney Roosters, where he will join the same club as his partner, star NRLW player Jess Sergis.

Talau was one of several players confirmed to be departing the Sea Eagles at the end of 2025, some weeks ago, with the Northern Beaches-based club not offering the injury-prone outside back a new deal.

The outside back has recently suggested that, while he wanted to stay at Manly, he also wouldn't have ruled out a move overseas.

That now appears to be off the table, with News Corp reporting he will join the Sydney Roosters on a one-year deal in 2026, where he will provide the tri-colours more depth in the outside backs - an area they struggled with throughout 2025.

Those struggles came despite the unearthing of Mark Nawaqanitawase, who made the move from rugby union and promptly became the NRL's top try-scorer in his first season for the club.

Depth issues, created by State of Origin and injuries, though, came with the Roosters losing both Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii back to rugby union ahead of 2025.

The Roosters also have a lingering injury issue for centre Robert Toia heading into 2026, but he is expected to be fit by the time Round 1 rolls around.

Talau, who debuted with the Tigers in 2019 and went on to play 47 games for that club, has played 36 more for the Sea Eagles over the last two years, scoring 41 NRL tries.

Talau was one of nine players to depart the Sea Eagles at the end of 2025, joined by Toafofa Sipley, Jazz Tevaga, Dean Matterson, Josh Aloiai, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega and Michael Chee Kam.