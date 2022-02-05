Dumped Canberra centre Curtis Scott has reportedly entered negotiations with local footy side Camden Rams in an effort to obtain a contract for the 2022 season.

The 24-year-old was unceremoniously told by Ricky Stuart's Raiders that he would not be remaining in lime green this winter before being alerted to the fact that the NRL was not willing to register any potential contract due to his lingering legal battles.

According to reports from The Daily Telegraph, Scott had been on the verge of signing a bottom dollar deal to join Parramatta this season.

However, with historic domestic violence charges hanging over his head, the deal to trade Canberra for CommBank Stadium was scuppered.

Unwilling to give up his NRL dreams, Scott is said to be nearing an agreement with the Macarthur competition club.

But akin to the NRL's block on his contract with the Eels, the New South Welshman is facing a nervous wait to see whether the NSWRL signs off of his terms to become a Ram.

Speaking with the News Corp paper, Camden president Greg Copeland revealed how close the club currently are to having an NRL premiership winner on their books.

“Verbally, we’ve agreed with Curtis to play with us and we’d love to him have here,’’ he said.

“But we’ve just got to tick a few boxes still and hopefully we can work towards signing off on his registration next week.’’

While Scott had been earning a healthy living with 'The Green Machine' before his contract was shredded last August, Copeland explained that any agreement to join the Kirkham Park club would be some way off those he had inked in the past.

“Hardly nothing, it’s not about that for Curtis," Copeland said of Scott's potential playing wage.

“He just wants to play for a strong club that can help him with his football career.’’

Although the NSWRL is yet to give the union between Scott and Camden the green light, should the back be found guilty of any charges when his case recommences in August, it would seem impossible for him to fulfill any Sunday afternoon duties with the Rams.

Camden finished their 2021 campaign in fifth position with four wins, three draws and a trifecta of losses.

The club clad in red, white and blue has won 11 first-grade premierships since their formation in 1910, with their latest coming in 2016.