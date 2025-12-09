North Queensland Cowboys star fullback Scott Drinkwater has provided the latest on his future and broken his silence on rumours that his time at the club may come to a close sooner than expected.\n\nAlthough he has been one of the best performers for the Cowboys in recent seasons, whispers emerged last month that Drinkwater's future at the side wasn't secure despite being contracted with them for another 24 months until the end of the 2027 NRL season.\n\nThis comes as the Cowboys look to reclaim a spot in the NRL Finals series and also try to retain Jaxon Purdue, who may be shifted into the No.1 jersey in the coming years if he decides to re-sign with the club.\n\nThe Townsville-based side also has former Sydney Roosters utility back Ethan King and Australian Schoolboys representative Mason Barber on their books for the coming seasons.\n\nSpeaking for the first time since the exit rumours emerged, Drinkwater poured cold water on the whispers, stating that he will be at the club for the 2026 season and hopes to be there in the following season too.\n\n\n\n"It's just a bit of another day in the rugby league world," Drinkwater said on SEN 1170 Around the Grounds.\n\n\n\n"The article said something like my current position's not secure past my current deal or something. No one's position is really secure once your contract's up.\n\nRELATED: SIX potential landing spots for Scott Drinkwater\n\n\n\n\n\n\n"It's all just a bit of talk here, talk there. I've heard nothing from the club. I haven't gone and asked for anything.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n"I'll put it to bed and say that I'm going nowhere for 2026, and I want to be here for 2027 as well."\n\n\n\n\n\nA member of the 2015 Australian Schoolboys side, Drinkwater has featured in 143 matches for the club since he first arrived in 2019 after a short stint with the Melbourne Storm.\n\nStill only 28 and not showing any signs of slowing down, he scored 184 points, made 16 line-breaks, 3,550 running metres, and 87 tackle busts as well as providing 24 try assists during this year's campaign.