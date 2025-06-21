The South Sydney Rabbitohs and Josh Schuster's management have confirmed the five-eighth and second-rower will be taking an indefinite break from rugby league for mental health reasons.

The former junior prodigy who captained the New South Wales under-18 team and went on to have a breakout season with the Manly Sea Eagles has struggled to get onto the field in recent years through a mix of injury, form and his own personal mental health.

He left Manly in he middle of 2023 in a mutual agreement to end his contract, and had all of 2024 away from rugby league before joining the Rabbitohs at the start of this year on a minimum wage deal for the year.

He played a handful of NSW Cup games, but has decided to step away from the game to seek professional help for his mental health per a News Corp report.

Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly confirmed the club would continue to support Schuster, who hasn't trained for over a week, while he steps away from the game.

“Our only priority is Josh's welfare and mental health,” Solly told the publication.

“The Rabbitohs will continue to support Josh and his family through this.”

Schuster, now 24 years of age, played 50 games in the top grade with Manly between 2020 and 2024.

His manager Mario Tartak though said rugby league is not a priority right now.

“At this point in time, our primary focus is on Josh Schuster's welfare and mental health,” Tartak said.

“Football is the least of our concerns right now.

“The South Sydney Rabbitohs have shown tremendous support, and both Josh and his family are incredibly grateful for the care and understanding the club has extended.

“We kindly ask that everyone respects Josh's privacy and gives him the space he needs as he navigates through this period.”