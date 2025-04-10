Discarded superstar Josh Schuster is gearing up for his long-awaited return to rugby league, a moment many footy fans thought wouldn't come.

From countless injuries to concerning mental health issues, whispers that Schuster's love for the game wasn't strong enough for him to play on were getting louder and louder.

Enter Wayne Bennett, who has seemingly turned this debacle on its head, setting the former Manly Sea Eagles prodigy on a war path ahead of his return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schuster is set to make his South Sydney Rabbitohs debut this weekend in NSW Cup.

While many were concerned the 23-year-old lacked the motor and passion to reach his potential, his management has proclaimed Schuster is readier than ever, crediting his new club for reigniting the spark.

"He has trimmed down, lost some weight and is primed to play footy again," his agent Mario Tartak told Wide World of Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Josh is ready to go, and when he gets a few games under his belt, there will be no stopping him."

Tartak revealed just how difficult Schuster's messy exit from Manly really was, but is now relieved his client has found a home in South Sydney.

"It's been a tough time for him since he left Manly, but Souths and Wayne Bennett have been great to him.

"Wayne has had a real influence on Josh, and I think we will all see just how much in coming weeks."

After being handed a monster $800,000 deal at such a ripe age, much was expected of young Schuster.

However, having not played an NRL game since August 2023, the hype has certainly died around the once highly-touted junior.

If Schuster can make a successful return to footy in the coming weeks, there is no doubt an NRL call-up will be looming, with the injury-riddled Rabbitohs in desperate need for troops as they look to hold onto their high spot on the ladder.