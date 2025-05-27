Trai Fuller will make his long-awaited return to rugby league this weekend, though not in the jersey Dolphins fans are used to seeing him wear.

The electric fullback will line up for the Central Queensland Capras in their clash against Wynnum Manly on Stradbroke Island as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury suffered during last year's Hostplus Cup finals.

With the Dolphins on a bye, Fuller has been granted the green light to pull on the Capras jersey, taking advantage of Queensland Rugby League's feeder club alignment system.

While most NRL players ease their way back through their direct second-tier affiliate, Fuller's return has been carefully managed to ensure he gets the safest and most effective path back to full speed.

Coach Kristian Woolf confirmed the move was designed with Fuller's long-term welfare in mind, marking this weekend as the ideal point for his competitive re-entry.

"The reality is we need to give Trai some time on the field so he can complete his rehab, and this weekend has been marked for his return to the game," said Woolf via a statement on the official Dolphins website.

"Ultimately, this was the best option to give Trai the quickest and safest return to the field."

Born in Eidsvold and no stranger to footy in the Rockhampton region, Fuller has a strong connection to the Capras and the central Queensland community. While he is expected to rejoin the Dolphins setup later in the year, this weekend offers him a chance to find rhythm in familiar surroundings with fewer headlines and plenty of open space.