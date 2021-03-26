Penrith knocked off the Storm in Thursday night’s grand final rematch 12-10, but it has come at a cost.

Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards suffered a broken hand during the contest, sidelining him for around a month.

Penrith confirmed the unfortunate setback for the 25-year oid in a statement on the club website on Friday.

“Scans have confirmed Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards suffered a broken hand in Thursday’s victory over the Storm,” the statement reads.

“The injury occurred in a tackle during the first half at BlueBet Stadium and Edwards failed to return to the field following the half-time interval.

“The 25-year-old is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks.”

If Edwards misses a month, it would sideline him for upcoming clashes against Manly, Canberra, Brisbane and Newcastle.

Edwards has played 61 NRL games since making his first-grade debut for the Panthers in 2016.