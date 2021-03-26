PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 05: Dylan Edwards of the Panthers looks dejected during the round four NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Wests Tigers at Panthers Stadium on April 05, 2019 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Penrith knocked off the Storm in Thursday night’s grand final rematch 12-10, but it has come at a cost.

Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards suffered a broken hand during the contest, sidelining him for around a month.

Penrith confirmed the unfortunate setback for the 25-year oid in a statement on the club website on Friday.

“Scans have confirmed Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards suffered a broken hand in Thursday’s victory over the Storm,” the statement reads.

“The injury occurred in a tackle during the first half at BlueBet Stadium and Edwards failed to return to the field following the half-time interval.

“The 25-year-old is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks.”

If Edwards misses a month, it would sideline him for upcoming clashes against Manly, Canberra, Brisbane and Newcastle.

Edwards has played 61 NRL games since making his first-grade debut for the Panthers in 2016.