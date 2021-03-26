Penrith knocked off the Storm in Thursday night’s grand final rematch 12-10, but it has come at a cost.
Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards suffered a broken hand during the contest, sidelining him for around a month.
Penrith confirmed the unfortunate setback for the 25-year oid in a statement on the club website on Friday.
“Scans have confirmed Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards suffered a broken hand in Thursday’s victory over the Storm,” the statement reads.
“The injury occurred in a tackle during the first half at BlueBet Stadium and Edwards failed to return to the field following the half-time interval.
“The 25-year-old is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks.”
INJURY UPDATE 🤕 Scans have confirmed the bad news for Dylan Edwards.
📝 https://t.co/D6ZCbcXk3D#pantherpride pic.twitter.com/INUaKoqGhp
— Penrith Panthers (@PenrithPanthers) March 26, 2021
If Edwards misses a month, it would sideline him for upcoming clashes against Manly, Canberra, Brisbane and Newcastle.
Edwards has played 61 NRL games since making his first-grade debut for the Panthers in 2016.
Dylan Edwards ruled out for the night with a suspected fractured hand.
Best case: small fracture/minor surgery, 2-4 weeks return to play.
If more significant fracture or location with poor blood supply can extend recovery time out to 6-8 weeks. pic.twitter.com/RBIgd8KQzd
— NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 25, 2021