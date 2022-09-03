Sydney Roosters centre Joseph Manu is reportedly set to miss the remainder of the season, but is a chance of representing New Zealand in the Rugby League World Cup.

Manu suffered a calf injury during the second half of Friday evening's clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The injury - which was non-contact in nature - drew immediate concern for either a calf injury or a potential Achilles problem.

While he has reportedly been cleared of the more serious Achilles injury, The Daily Telegraph's Michael Carayannis is reporting that the injury is a Grade 2 calf strain.

Joey Manu is expected to miss the rest of the season with scans reportedly revealing a grade 2 calf strain (via @MCarayannis). Indicates a partial tear of the muscle, usually a 3-6 week return to play. So should be available for the RLWC pic.twitter.com/C0oTbVgazn — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) September 3, 2022

“Joey is alleged to have said, he felt a pop in his calf and that isn’t great news as far as a calf injury is concerned," David Riccio told Triple M Radio on Saturday afternoon.

While less serious than a Grade 3 injury, the strain for Manu will see him miss between three and six weeks. The lower end of the scale would see Manu an outside chance of returning should the Roosters make the grand final, however, the likelihood, even if the tri-colours make the premiership decider, is that he is done for the season.

The added time - two weeks - between the NRL grand final and start of the World Cup means Manu will still likely be included in the Kiwis squad to play the tournament to be held in England during October and November.

The Roosters also have concerns for Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Sam Verrills, however, both are expected to be okay to play next weekend.

“Jared Waerea-Hargreaves left the field with a slight hamstring injury. The Roosters aren’t too concerned," Riccio said.

“Sam Verrills has a knuckle injury. He admits it is painful but he will strap it up and play on. I don’t expect him to miss that first week of the finals."

The Roosters will play the Rabbitohs in Week 1 of the finals next weekend with it being an elimination match, before potentially moving into Week 2 and playing the loser of the Cronulla Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys qualifying final.