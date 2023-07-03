After being embarrassed and humiliated on Sunday against the Knights, the Bulldogs have identified Payne Haas as a potential recruit for the club.

While the Bulldogs are also monitoring Gold Coast Titans' Origin pair Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita, they are hoping club legend Sonny Bill Williams can lure Haas.

News Corp reports that the Bulldogs' management is set to target Haas by bringing Williams back into the fold. The two are friends due to their religious beliefs and could give the Dogs the edge in signing him.

“I went to Islam, I found it and it's taught me a lot. It just made sense to have good people around me," Haas said in the past.

“I speak to Sonny, Sonny's a real good brother of mine. He's always messaging me, making sure I'm all right. He's always providing good guidance for me.

“I'm learning off one of the best ever to do it. He's giving me life advice, I ask more things about life. But he's always messaging me, asking how I am.”

The NSW Blues' front-row powerhouse is off-contract at the end of 2024 but can begin to field offers from rival clubs after November 1 this year for 2025.

It is also understood that the Bulldogs are not the only club interested in his signature but so are several other clubs, including Rugby Australia.