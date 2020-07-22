Sonny Bill Williams is nearing a deal to return to the Sydney Roosters, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

It would see him play for the Tricolours for the remaining four rounds of the season and finals.

Roosters supremo Nick Politis reportedly met with Williams’ agent Khoder Nasser in Sydney on Tuesday, with Sydney Morning Herald sources saying the veteran is “seriously considering” the move.

The 34-year old’s decision is expected to be made by the end of the week.

As Williams is not an Australian citizen, he would need a special exemption from the federal government to fly straight into Australia for a 14-day quarantine period.

The Roosters would want him to have two weeks of training and conditioning before returning to the field.

The Dragons pulled out of the raise for Williams’ signature earlier today due to logistical complexities.

That leaves the Roosters, Bulldogs and Warriors vying for his services, but Willliams is only interested in playing for the Tricolours.

The Roosters are keen to have Williams stay at the club next season in a coaching role should his deal with Toronto Wolfpack fall through.