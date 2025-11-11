New Zealand showed incredible fight back to claim the Pacific Championship win last Sunday over Samoa, however that hasn't stopped some opposing players from calling out discrepancies in the clash.

Samoa winger Deine Mariner says he remains confident he grounded the ball for what could've been a crucial try in Sunday's Pacific Championships final, but insists he won't blame the Bunker for the 36–14 loss to New Zealand.

Mariner appeared to have fought through three defenders to plant the ball just before half-time, with replays suggesting he had control as his arm crossed the line.

However, referee Ashley Klein sent the decision upstairs as “no try,” and the Bunker ruled there was insufficient evidence to overturn the live call, to the frustration of the 28,000 fans in attendance.

“I'm pretty confident I scored that,” Mariner said after the game via NCA Newswire.

“I don't know how your arm can be over the try line but the ball doesn't touch the ground. I felt it and tried to celebrate, but I was still held down.”

Despite the controversy, Mariner refused to blame officials, praising his side's resilience and focus heading into next year's Rugby League World Cup.

“It was a 50–50 call and it didn't go our way… It's all good,” he said.

“We still had a lead at half-time and 40 minutes to play. Whether I scored or not, it wasn't a big moment, just a try that wasn't awarded.”

Samoa started strong in the final, racing to a 14–6 lead before the break, but were ultimately overpowered as the Kiwis stormed home with 30 unanswered points in the second half.