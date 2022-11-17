Samoan coach Matt Parish has confirmed a single change for the Rugby League World Cup final, with Connelly Lemuelu to replace Fa'amanu Brown for the clash against Australia.

Brown picked up a head knock during the tight golden point semi-final win over England, and under the tournament's concussion rules, would be unable to play again for a minimum period of 11 days.

The injury to Brown comes as ablow to Samoa given his utility value and ability as a starting hooker following the injury to Danny Levi, who remains out of the final.

The 19-man squad, picked in alphabetical order, provides no hints as to who will play in what positions, however, it's likely that Channel Harris-Tavita will play in the dummy half role in what could be his final rugby league game.

Harris-Tavita could also have to play 80 minutes, with the options to fill the bench being winger Ken Sio or Lemuelu, who can play at centre or second row and is preparing for a switch to the Dolphins in 2023 after spending time with the North Queensland Cowboys.

Samoa are otherwise unchanged for the big dance - the nation's first tournament final - with Junior Paulo being cleared by the match review committee of a lifting tackle during the semi-final win over England.

Samoa have beaten Tonga and England during the knockouts, and now will face Australia for the ultimate prize in their first World Cup final, with kick-off set for 3am (AEDT) on Sunday morning.

Samoa 19-man squad to play Australia

4. Stephen Crichton

20. Chanel Harris-Tavita

15. Royce Hunt

23. Oregon Kaufusi

25. Tim Lafai

27. Connelly Lemuelu

16. Spencer Leniu

6. Jarome Luai

2. Taylan May

7. Anthony Milford

8. Josh Papali'i

10. Junior Paulo (capt.)

11. Ligi Sao

26. Ken Sio

12. Jaydn Su'a

1. Joseph Sua'ali'i

17. Martin Taupau

5. Brian To'o

22. Kelma Tuilagi