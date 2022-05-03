The Samoan Rugby League team have confirmed neither Andrew or Matthew Johns will be involved in their coaching set up for the one-off Test against the Cook Islands during the NRL's representative round, or the upcoming World Cup, to be held in England at the end of the year.

Matt Parish, who has serves as head coach in recent years, will continue in his role, despite rumours he would be turfed out for the Johns brothers - Matthew and Andrew - to take over in a co-coaching role.

Both Johns brothers are known as big fans of the Polynesian nations and the game in that region in the world.

Instead though, Parish will be joined in the Samoan camp by Panthers assistant coach Andrew Webster, former Leeds boss Richard Agar, former Manly Sea Eagles coach Geoff Toovey and, in a big coup, former national team captain Frank Pritchard.

Rugby League Samoa president Tagaloa Faafouina Su’a confirmed the news in an announcement.

“The board and executive of RL Samoa are mindful of the media speculation and subsequent concerns from our fans on issues surrounding our staff,” Su’a said.

“Recent media commentary has speculated on the interest in coaching Toa Samoa by several individuals but, let me be clear, as of now, we have not sought or received any official interest or approaches from any of these parties.

“We are confident in the players and staff we have and urge our nation and our fans to continue to show your support and offer your prayers.”

Parish said the team were well equipped for the upcoming challenges.

“One of the critical parts of preparing teams, particularly representative teams, is providing the best environment for them to be successful," Parish said.

"Toa Samoa has an incredibly strong and talented playing squad.

All members of the coaching staff will bring plenty to the set up, with Agar recently stepping down from his role at Leeds after taking them to the 2020 Challenge Cup, while Webster is regarded as a future NRL head coach.

Toovey's credentials are plain to see, while Pritchard played eight Tests for Samoa alongside 27 for New Zealand.