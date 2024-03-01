Deciding to leave the Warrington Wolves in the Super League after one season, Sam Kasiano has returned to New South Wales to link up with a new team.

It has been confirmed that the 33-year-old prop has joined the Dapto Canaries in the Illawarra Cup for the 2024 season. Arriving at the Canaries, he will play alongside former NRL players Joseph Leilua, Pita Godinet, and Aaron Gray.

A former New Zealand and Samoa international representative, Kasiano left the NRL at the end of 2018 after 153 games across eight seasons from 2011-18 for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm.

During his time in Australia, he was recognised as the Dally M Prop of the Year in 2012, played in the 2012 NRL Grand Final for the Canterbury Bulldogs and was arguably one of the elite props in the competition during his prime.