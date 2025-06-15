Manly Sea Eagles head coach Anthony Seibold is reportedly under no pressure for his job yet, but there is no guarantees around him seeing out his contract.

The Sea Eagles have been in poor form recently, but are still in contact with the bottom of the top eight given the NRL's ladder logjam.

At the end of Round 15, they sit with a six and eight record having played 14 games, but are one of the teams with two byes still to come, and are just two points behind the eighth-placed Sydney Roosters.

More pleasingly, the Sea Eagles have apositive for and against - the only team in the bottom ten teams to do so - and it could prove inaluable come the end of the season given the closeness of the ladder.

But that may not be enough to save Seibold, with News Corp reporting that, while the club have said he is safe for now, he is no guarantee to be at the club long-term, with assistant coach Michael Ennis reportedly seen as his eventual successor.

Seibold has another two years to run on his deal at the Sea Eagles, having been on the Northern Beaches since the start of 2023 when he took over from Des Hasler.

Manly made the finals last year, scraping into seventh place before being eliminated by the Roosters in Week 2, but missed them in Seibold's first season.

Another miss this year could well have the club pondering their coaching future.

Ennis, who has previously worked with the Canberra Raiders and Parramatta Eels as an assistant since the end of his playing days, is believed to be keen on moving further into coaching in the coming years.