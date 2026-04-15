With one NRL coach already sacked and two more facing uncertain futures, The Boardroom's Ryan Hoffman and Chad Townsend discuss the current state of the league's coaching landscape, the decisions that lead to cut-throat calls across the competition, and the responsibility of the players.
The boys see things differently on who will secure the Manly job, while Hoffy offers some insight into how the Storm will find Craig Bellamy's successor, and why Billy Slater WON'T be an NRL head coach.
Episode Rundown
00:00 Welcome to the Boardroom
03:39 Playing for an under-pressure coach
10:37 Anthony Seibold and Kieran Foran
17:41 Craig Bellamy
21:50 Todd Payten
28:06 Shane Flanagan
30:40 Choosing the next coach
Hosted by NRL premiership players Ryan Hoffman and Chad Townsend, The Boardroom NRL Podcast takes a wide lens look at the state of rugby league, delivering big picture, no nonsense views on the NRL.
Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or listen via Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.