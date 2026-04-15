With one NRL coach already sacked and two more facing uncertain futures, The Boardroom's Ryan Hoffman and Chad Townsend discuss the current state of the league's coaching landscape, the decisions that lead to cut-throat calls across the competition, and the responsibility of the players.

The boys see things differently on who will secure the Manly job, while Hoffy offers some insight into how the Storm will find Craig Bellamy's successor, and why Billy Slater WON'T be an NRL head coach.

Episode Rundown

00:00 Welcome to the Boardroom

03:39 Playing for an under-pressure coach

10:37 Anthony Seibold and Kieran Foran

17:41 Craig Bellamy

21:50 Todd Payten

28:06 Shane Flanagan

30:40 Choosing the next coach

Hosted by NRL premiership players Ryan Hoffman and Chad Townsend, The Boardroom NRL Podcast takes a wide lens look at the state of rugby league, delivering big picture, no nonsense views on the NRL.

Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or listen via Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.