Parramatta Eels halfback Jonah Pezet has revealed a spray during the week from coach Jason Ryles inspired the club's win over the Brisbane Broncos on Thursday evening, with the second-year boss admitting his five-eighth still has plenty to work on.\n\nIn a topsy-turvy game which saw a total of 72 points scored, Parramatta eventually ran out 40-32 winners.\n\nPezet's performance was something of a rocks and diamonds one, setting up three tries and scoring another, but having numerous poor moments, particularly defensively.\n\nRyles, speaking post-game, labelled Pezet a work in progress.\n\n“Jonah is a work in progress and we knew that he was when he came to the club,” Ryles said during his post-match press conference.\n\n“What was it? Four try assists, but there are some other parts of his game that we need to work on and he's really aware of that.\n\n“So whilst that is really pleasing for him, he has also got some areas of his game that we want to keep working hard on, so we will just keep working hard with him.”\n\nPezet, who was instrumental in Parramatta coming back against the defending premiers - who now slump to a zero and two start - said it was a 'special win' and revealed a spray midweek from Ryles.\n\n"That was really special. To be honest, we weren't great last week as the scoreboard showed," Pezet said on Channel 9 following fulltime.\n\n"We got a spray from Rylsey, but we had to come up here, flick the switch and be physical. We missed the start, weren't great early, but to come around and turn that back in the first half and take it into the second half was really good. The boys showed a lot of fight tonight."\n\nPezet didn't shy away from his own issues, admitting he needs to be more involved in the game.\n\n"For my own game, I have to keep turning up. Last week, I sorted of faded out of the game a bit when things didn't go my way. Same thing happened tonight. I had a bad defensive read or two early, I just have to keep turning up, focusing on that next moment, the next time I can get my hands on the ball, make the next tackle," he said on his own performance.\n\nRyles was less forthcoming, simply saying that Pezet and the Eels needed to "keep working on it", but saying he would work with Pezet individually rather than airing it in public.\n\nThe Eels, who were humiliated against the Storm in their season opener, now hold a one and one record and will play their first home game of the season next Sunday on a long 11-day turnaround against the St George Illawarra Dragons.