Highly-rated assistant coach Jason Ryles has reportedly asked for plenty from his old club, demanding total control and a lengthy-deal should he become the Dragons' next head coach.

In a move akin to Cameron Ciraldo at the Bulldogs, reports from The Sydney Morning Herald claim that Ryles has requested a five-year deal from the joint venture, affording him stability at the perennially shaky club.

The 44-year-old is also said to have requested the freedom to select his own assistant coaching panel as well as full autonomy over St George Illawarra's playing roster heading into the 2024 season.

Ryles' reported demands came ahead of the Dragons' 42-22 thrashing at the hands of North Queensland, a hefty defeat that appears likely to spell the end of Anthony Griffin's tenure at Kogarah.

While Ryles remains an untried quantity in any head coaching hot seat, he has worked closely under masterminds Craig Bellamy and Eddie Jones before linking up with Trent Robinson at the Chooks.

Though Griffin is yet to face to face the axe and Ryles is under contract at Moore Park until the cessation of the 2024 season, reports suggest that the Roosters will be willing to let the former forward walk should he line up a head coaching role.

And while the Dragons will be keen to bring Ryles back into the fold after serving such a glittering apprenticeship, his hat is still in the ring for the Melbourne Storm job, should his former boss Bellamy step aside.

Ryles' manager, George Mimis, is expected to touch base with the Storm's brass inside the next week to discuss the matter.

Ryles, a Wollongong native, is also set to face opposition for the St George Illawarra gig, with premiership-winning Dragons Ben Hornby and Dean Young said to be keen to resurrect the club.

Veterans Des Hasler and Shane Flanagan are also said to be waiting in the wings for another shot at a top job.

After making his debut for the Dragons in Round 15 of the 2000 season, Ryles went on to wear the famous Red V on a further 155 occasions before taking up playing posts at Catalans, Sydney and Melbourne.