Melbourne Storm star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has reportedly found himself on the radar of a breakaway rugby union competition.

Despite battling with injuries over the last three years, Papenhuyzen is still one of the game's elite fullbacks and is know for his raw quickness and ability to turn nothing into something.

Zero Tackle editor Scott Pryde recently named him as his first-choice fullback for the 2026 NSW Blues side, so good has his form been at the high-flying Melbourne Storm.

Able to negotiate with clubs from November 1, the NRL star has been inked with potential moves to the Bulldogs and Eels in the past.

However, he has now sensationally found himself on the radar of a rebel competition in another sporting code which is set to be launched in September next year.

"There's a concept that is being hatched around the world called Rugby 360 which is a Saudi backed concept," 9News journalist Danny Weidler said on 100% Footy.

"They are starting to look at players and one of the players whose definitely on their radar is Ryan Papenhuyzen.

"I've reached out to Ryan's management. They wouldn't comment about it but they wouldn't deny it either.

"I spoke to Melbourne about it and they said they wouldn't be surprised if there was interest in Papi in regards to this."

Yet to be formed R360 is a concept that is targeting the world's best players on lucrative contracts to compete in a breakaway competition.

It is understood they want to launch in September next year and will include 300 players, 12 franchises and will take place in 16 glamorous venues across Europe.

“I've been involved in sport for 25 years," Andrew Georgiou – president and managing director of WBD Sports Europe told The Guardian a month ago.

"I can't tell you how many of these PowerPoint presentations have come across my desk with people who were absolutely certain that what they had on that page was going to be the new thing. It was going to be absolutely the new thing.

“The one question is, how are they going to grow the revenue by putting this event on?

"Where's the money coming from? The media industry is going through a massive generational change.

“So if these folks believe that they are going to grow the revenue by putting this thing on, I think they're delusional. I really do.

"What it will do is further complicate what is already a well-functioning rugby ecosystem.”