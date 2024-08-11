Melbourne Storm star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has confirmed he wants to remain in the Victorian capital long-term, but admitted November 1 is getting closer as speculation continues around his future.

Papenhuyzen is off-contract at the end of the 2025 campaign and, as it stands, no guarantee to remain a Storm player long-term.

The club have committed to re-signing Papenhuyzen as early as last off-season despite enormous injury issues for the gun over the last 24 months, but as yet, no moves have been made on the transfer market.

It's believed Papenhuyzen's management met with the Storm this week, but it's clear the club are in the midst of a salary cap juggling act, while also acknowledging they need to find game time for Sua Fa'alogo, who at the present time sits as the back up to Papenhuyzen despite his enormous talent.

Papenhuyzen however told News Corp that he is keen to remain with the Storm.

“It's a weird feeling because I've never really been off contract,” he said per News Corp.

“We're getting close to it (November 1) and you hear that other clubs are interested, but I really love Melbourne and love what we've built here.

“I don't want to go anywhere, that's for sure, but week to week it's getting closer to November 1.

“What I've done is what I've done. I know my value now and I've got to stick with that a little more rather than come out here and try putting on a performance.”

Papenhuyzen has most recently been linked to the Parramatta Eels, who will lose Blaize Talagi at the end of the year and urgently need to confirm plans for life after Clint Gutherson.

The current Parramatta fullback could need to be shuffled out of the fullback jumper as early as next season given the state of his knees, with reports suggesting he will, at some point, finish his career in the centres.

That's where Papenhuyzen could now come in, given Parramatta's previous long-term solution in Blaize Talagi leaves the club at the end of the year, with it being believed the Penrith Panthers will be his destination, even though the men from the foot of the mountain are yet to confirm the signature.

Still, Parramatta seem at long odds to secure Papenhuyzen's signature, but the star admitted things were 'up in the air'.

“It's a hard one because I probably haven't been able to fully think about it. You want the club to offer something, but the longer it goes, you're like ‘sh-t, do they want me?'

“The conversations I had with the owners, they all want me to be at the club. I'm pretty sure my manager met up with one of the owners this week.

“As I know now, it's all up in the air until something gets offered when we'll know more.”