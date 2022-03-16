Parramatta Eels' winger Sean Russell is still in hospital three days after being collected in the ribs and lung by Jayden Campbell's knees as he scored his third try on Sunday.

It was a first half hat-trick from Sean Russell which inspired Parramatta to a high-scoring, entertaining victory over the Gold Coast Titans, however, it was also the third try which ended his day.

Russell would ultimately be taken to hospital, with a club statement revealing earlier in the week that he had a punctured lung and fractured ribs as a result of the horror incident.

"Sean Russell has been sidelined indefinitely with fractured ribs and a punctured lung," a club statement read.

"Russell has spent the night in hospital after suffering the injuries while scoring his third try in yesterday's win over the Gold Coast Titans.

"The Club will be monitoring Sean over the following week to assess his recovery schedule.

"At this stage, the Club is unsure when he will return but will provide an update when his prognosis is clearer."

Campbell, maybe miraculously, escaped the incident without a charge.

Speaking on Sky Sports Radio, News Corp's Dean Ritchie said his family are quite distressed, and that the club can't give an estimate on his return time line until the doctors complete their final diagnosis on Friday.

“I checked on his wellbeing with Parramatta last night and he’s still in hospital. The doctors won’t know the final diagnosis until Friday,” Ritchie said.

“Once that is determined then Parramatta can release a statement saying how long he’ll be out for.

“I know his family are quite distressed about the whole situation and it’s obviously very sad.”

The Eels have brought Tom Opacic into the side to cover Russell's loss this week, with Waqa Blake forced out to the wing in a backline which is incredibly short on depth.

The Eels will play the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday evening in their Round 2 clash.