South Sydney Rabbitohs co-owner Russell Crowe has made his feelings known with a pointed text message to club officials amid the NRL club's current turmoil.

The Rabbitohs, under coach Jason Demetriou, faced a devastating defeat on Friday night as the Sydney Roosters dominated with a resounding 48-6 victory. This defeat marked the Roosters' second-largest win over South Sydney in their longstanding 116-year rivalry.

As a result of their recent string of losses, the Rabbitohs find themselves at the bottom of the ladder for the first time in 14 years.

With 12 losses in their last 16 games and a current five-game losing streak stretching back to the previous season, pressure has begun to mount on Coach Demetriou.

Despite the growing speculation about Demetriou's future, the coach has found support from Russell Crowe. According to news.com.au, the Hollywood star sent a message to the Rabbitohs' top brass, reminding them of the unpredictable nature of rugby league.

While Crowe's influence within the club remains strong, recent developments have shown signs of discord. Last year, club legend Sam Burgess reportedly departed amid concerns about preferential treatment given to certain players, allegedly at Crowe's behest.

The current state of affairs contrasts starkly with South Sydney's position halfway through the 2023 season when they were topping the NRL ladder.