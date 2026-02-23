The Loose Carry NRL Podcast is back for 2026, with Storm and NSW great Ryan Hoffman joining as a guest panellist to recap the latest pre-season trials action.

Former coach Lee Addison dives into the Broncos vs Hull KR World Cup Challenge in “Coach's Corner”, while analyst Darren Parkin offers some insight into how this year's ladder could take shape. The team also reveal their predictions for 2026 and takes a quick look at the clubs heading to Las Vegas.

Episode Runsdown:

0:00 Intro

02:41 Xavier Coates injury

06:23 Trial game takeaways

08:39 Souths' left edge

10:29 2026 Guarantees

15:15 6-man bench

18:00 Numbers Up

24:08 Vegas preview

26:15 Broncos vs. Hull KR

Loose Carry is Zero Tackle's weekly show discussing and dissecting all the hottest talking points in the world of rugby league and the NRL, featuring host Phoenix Trinidad, Zero Tackle's Darren Parkin and Rugby League Coach Lee Addison.

Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.