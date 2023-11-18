English rugby union star Henry Arundell has reportedly knocked back offers from both the Wests Tigers and The Dolphins to remain in the 15-man code.

An outside back, Arundell is considered one of the best young talents in the 15-man code and is set to be a free agent before the mid-season transfer deadline that occurs on June 30.

Earlier this week, it was reported by News Corp that Arundell - who played at the most recent Rugby World Cup - was interested in the prospect of making a move to rugby league and could be fast-tracked as early as next season.

While it was understood that multiple clubs were interested in acquiring the young talent, Mail Sport has stated that Arundell has knocked back offers from back-to-back Wooden Spooners, the Wests Tigers and the recently-former Queensland-based club The Dolphins.

The same publication confirmed that NRL clubs had expressed interest via his agent, Ryan Shahin - of Twenty Sports Group - but he denied that Arundell has "entertained or considered" these offers.

"Players of Henry's calibre generate almost constant interest. Whilst we have had a couple of enquiries recently from NRL sides, these are not something Henry has entertained or considered in any way, and we were clear in our response," his agent Ryan Shahin of Twenty Sports Group told The Daily Mail.

"Any reports of a possible move to rugby league are false. Henry is excited for the remainder of the season with Racing – and hopefully with England."

Arundell is currently on a short-term one-year contract with Racing 92 - a club competing in France's Top 14 competition, which leaves the door open for a code-switch in the 2024 or 2025 seasons.

Recently he scored a hattrick for Racing 92 earlier this week and managed seven tries in ten matches for England during his international career but only played just two games at the World Cup. However, he would take full control of his opportunities, scoring five tries in his first World Cup game against Chile.

His career also includes a stint with the London Irish (2021-23), which saw him named the competition's Young Player of the Season in 2021-22 and was named as 'one to watch' during the 2022 Six Nations Under-20s Championship.