The rugby league community is mourning the passing of Joyce Churchill, the wife of Immortal Clive Churchill, who has died aged 99.

Joyce Churchill was a familiar and much-loved figure in rugby league circles for decades, regularly attending major NRL events following her husband's passing in 1985.

Most notably, she was responsible for presenting the Clive Churchill Medal each year, awarded to the best player on the ground in the NRL Grand Final, a role she carried out with grace and pride in honour of her late husband's legacy.

The NRL paid tribute to Churchill in a statement released on Wednesday night.

“The ARLC and the NRL are deeply saddened by the passing of Joyce Churchill, aged 99,” the statement read.

“We send our deepest condolences to Joyce Churchill's family and friends, as well as those who were touched by her generosity and support.”

Joyce was also famously in attendance at South Sydney's drought-breaking 2014 premiership triumph, the Rabbitohs' first since Clive Churchill coached the club to glory in 1971.

South Sydney released their own statement following her passing, describing Churchill as a lifelong supporter of the club and the game.

“The South Sydney Rabbitohs are mourning the passing of Life Member, Mrs Joyce Churchill, who passed away on Monday at the age of 99,” the club said.

Tributes poured in across social media, with fans and figures from across the rugby league world describing the news as “heartbreaking” and “terribly sad”.