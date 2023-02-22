Rugby League immortal and Broncos club icon Wally Lewis has backed that new recruit Reece Walsh can transition perfectly into the halves.

Signed by the Brisbane Broncos for this year, Walsh spent two seasons at the Warriors playing 38 games. The 20-year-old has already amassed a range of representative honours at both state and national levels.

Primarily a fullback, Walsh has represented the Queensland U18 side and the Australia Schoolboys in 2019. He would also be selected in the 2022 extended Queensland Maroons squad after an impressive start to the season.

Speaking on SENQ Mornings, Lewis is adamant that the former Warriors fullback could become one of the best halves in the competition.

"He could be (a six), you could play him at seven and he'd do it," the rugby league immortal said.

"He's one of those guys that performs anywhere, anytime on the field. I like the kid, I'm really impressed with his opportunities.

“He's a really quiet sort of a young man but he will go on, he's just one of those guys that seems to not think about the options too far advance it's when he gets the ball in his hands that he reacts."

"That's the difference between a good and a great player."

Despite being expected to be given the No.1 jersey, Walsh has drawn comparisons to club legend Darren Lockyer. He could also be given the halves jersey depending on Selwyn Cobbo.

However, the Broncos will have plenty of time to decide on where Walsh plays after he received a facial injury in the club's first pre-season game against the Titans.