Rugby league in Perth helped paved the way for Crusaders forward Tamaiti Williams to be selected into the New Zealand All Blacks squad.

After a great season in the Super Rugby with the Crusaders, Williams was selected into his first-ever All Blacks squad on Sunday.

When he was just a newborn at three months old, Williams and his family decided to move to Perth, Australia, before returning to New Zealand when he was 16.

During this time, Williams believes that rugby league helped paved the way for him and laid the stepping stones to reaching the All Blacks squad.

"I grew up playing rugby league. Union on a Saturday, and league on a Sunday,'' Williams told Stuff.co.nz.

"I was straight up the middle, mate. I loved that sport, too, it was good. My dad put me in league so I could learn how to tackle. I was a bit scared in the younger grades."

To this day, the tenacious and physical forward remains grateful for the switch to rugby league and still remains a fan of the sport.

On Wednesday, he is set to barrack for New South Wales when they take on Queensland in Game 2 of State of Origin.

Had Williams remained in Perth, Australia, the outcome could be much different and he could be lacing up an NRL jersey instead of an All Blacks one.